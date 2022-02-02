Deocha Pachami coal mine project: More 112 landowners agree to give their land for government project

Kolkata: In a respite for the state government for Deocha Pachami coal mining project 112 land owners on Wednesday evening agreed to give their land for the government project.

According to state government Nabanna sources, the government officials had tried to explain to people about the benefits of the projects for which the people agreed to give their land for the project.

“Previously there were 139 people who had given their lands and with 112 more people the total number now stands at 251 people,” said Nabanna sources.

It can be recalled that on Monday Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced jobs for one member from each family which donates land for Deucha-Pachami coal block in Birbhum district.

“We have already approved 5,100 posts for recruitment. At least 139 villagers have agreed to donate land,” said Mamata on Monday.

Mamata also claimed that the state government has 1000 acres of land which will be first utilized for the project before taking lands of others.

The Chief Minister also claimed that a separate land along with papers of ownership will also be granted for those who will give their lands for the use.

According to Nabanna sources, the government officials promising jobs from the people convinced them to give their lands for the mining projects.

It can be noted that people of this district mostly depend on agriculture and if they are given jobs it would uplift their status.

It is pertinent to mention that in November 2021, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised rupees 10,000 crore compensation package for local people who are likely to be displaced due to the coal mining project.

In September 2019, the BJP led Central government had allotted this block to the Trinamool Congress government to start the coal mining project that would increase coal reserves of 2.2 billion tonnes and is expected to help meet the state’s power demand for the next five decades.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:45 PM IST