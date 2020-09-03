Demonetisation was an attack on India's informal sector: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that demonetisation was an attack on India's informal sector which mainly included poor labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers.

His remark came in the second video of his new series on "how the Modi government has destroyed Indian economy" in which he said that there was a hidden motive to waive loans of corporates after taking out money from the unorganised sector.

"Demonetisation was an attack on poor labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers of the country. Demonetisation was an attack on the unorganised sector. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision that currency note of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 will not remain legal tender. The whole of India stood outside banks," he said.