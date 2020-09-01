PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: Congressman spots major difference in how the two leaders paid 'respect' to Pranab Mukherjee

The last rites of the former President of India are set to be conducted on Tuesday and his body will be laid in state at his official residence here in the national capital to enable people to pay their last homage.

According to a note issued by the Ministry of Defence, the wreath-laying schedule for official dignitaries will be from 9:15 am to 10:15 am for official dignitaries and 45 minutes for other dignitaries.

This will be followed by an hour's time for the general public to pay homage to the late President at 10 Rajaji Marg.

The MoD note also mentioned that owing to the COVID-19 related protocols, the mortal remains of the late President will proceed in hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage.

All protocols/guidelines in regard to COVID-19 preventive measures will be followed, according to the Ministry.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands," his son Abhijit Mukherjee had tweeted yesterday.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain.

He later developed a lung infection.

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.