'Democracy is just not about of, by or for the people but also..': PM Narendra Modi at Biden's hosted meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while speaking at The Summit for Democracy hosted by the United States said that he is proud to represent world's largest democracy.

PM Narendra Modi through video conferencing said, "the Indian story has one clear message to the world that democracy can deliver, has delivered and will continue to deliver. "Democracy is just not about of, by or for the people but also with the people and within the people," the PM added.

"Democracy is just not about of, by or for the people but also with the people and within the people," PM Modi added in his address.

Biden on Thursday (local time) kicked off the first-ever Summit for Democracy. Besides PM Modi, around 80 world leaders attended the opening remarks virtually.

PM Shri @narendramodi's remarks at The Summit for Democracy.

https://t.co/Xz6w03TwIf — BJP (@BJP4India) December 10, 2021

The summit focuses on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commit

PM Modi on Thursday (local time) attended the closed-door session of the first Summit for Democracy. As a special gesture, PM Modi was invited to participate in the main Leaders' Plenary Session hosted by US President Joe Biden.

This closed-door session saw interventions from 12 select countries, including India. At President Biden's invitation. The second Leaders' Plenary Session was hosted by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

According to ANI sources, at the closed-door session, PM Modi said that the democratic spirit, including respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos, is ingrained in Indians. The Indian Diaspora carries it too, thereby contributing to the economic well-being and social harmony of their adopted homes.

PM Modi emphasized the need for democratic countries to deliver on values enshrined in their Constitutions. He also outlined sensitivity, accountability, participation and reform orientation as four pillars of Indian democratic governance.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:00 PM IST