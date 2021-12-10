India stands ready to work with partners to strengthen democratic values globally: PM Modi after participating in Summit for Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that as the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with its partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora.

PM Modi's remarks come a day after he participated in Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora."

Technology firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies as technology has the ability to impact democracy "positively or negatively", PM Modi said on Thursday at the virtual summit.

US President Joe Biden hosted the Summit for Democracy and representatives from over a hundred countries are attending it.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday kicked off the first-ever Summit for Democracy. Besides PM Modi, around 80 world leaders attended the opening remarks virtually, including from France, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Japan, Israel and the Philippines.

The summit focuses on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

