'Democracy and violence do not go together': VP Venkaiah Naidu on CAA protests

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today called for an enlightened debate on all larger issues and stressed that dissent has to be expressed in a democratic and non-violent manner.

"Constitutional methods and violence do not go together," he said, while paying rich tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary on Saturday and went down the memory lane recalling his long association with him.

Releasing a book titled -- The Renaissance Man - The Many Facets of Arun Jaitley -- Naidu said that even months after the passing away of his closest friend, he found it difficult to come to terms with the bitter fact that Jaitley was no more.

He said, "Whenever there is a need for enlightened debate, Jaitley will be missed." Describing Jaitley as a thorough gentleman and a man of impeccable integrity, Naidu said that he never compromised on principles and was a staunch opponent of corruption.