Delhi's weekend COVID-19 curfew: What's allowed, what's not

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Delhi, the AAP-led government has decided to impose a weekend curfew. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The weekend curfew will be enforced from 10 pm on Friday evening till 6 am Monday.

What's allowed in Delhi during the weekend curfew?

Only essential services to operate

Curfew passes for marriages and other permitted activities

Cinema halls allowed at 30% capacity

1 weekly market allowed per day per zone

Only takeaways from restaurants

What's not allowed in Delhi during the weekend curfew?

Gym, pools, malls, to be closed

No Dine in restaurants.

Here's a brief look at the restrictions and exemption

Following categories of individuals are however exempted from the above restriction of movement during curfew:

Officers/officials of Government of India, its Autonomous/Subordinate offices & Public Corporations and officers/officials of GNCT of Delhi/Autonomous Bodies/Corporations involved in emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, District Administration, Pay & Account Office, Electricity, Water and Sanitation Public Transport (Air/Railways/Buses) including all incidental services/activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport ( such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air freight station, CFS, ICD etc.), Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services on production of valid I card. The uninterrupted delivery of public services shall be ensured by the concerned departments/agencies.

On production of valid I-card, all Judicial officers/ officials of courts of Delhi, private medical personnel such as Doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, etc. and other hospital services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical & health services) will be allowed to travel. A person coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/lSBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

Officers/officials related to the functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid I card.

Besides, pregnant women and patients for getting medical/ health services.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission / e-pass will be required for such movements.

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing the following essential services/commodities shall be allowed:

i. Shops dealing with food, groceries. fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipments.

ii. Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs.

iii. Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT-enabled services.

iv. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipments through e-commerce.

v. Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

vi. Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

vii. Cold storage and warehousing services.

viii. Private security services.

ix. Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

x. Production units or services, which require a continuous process.