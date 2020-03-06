Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rains and thunderstorms hit NCR; flight departures and arrivals to be affected

The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that the rains will continue till Saturday.

According to Skymet Weather, a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir has induced cyclonic circulation. A trough from this cyclonic circulation is extending up to East Bihar.

"We expect fairly widespread rains over hills of Western Himalayas right from Jammu and Kashmir to Uttarakhand with chances of landslides, mudslides and isolated hailstorm," Skymet Weather said.

Similar rains and hailstorms are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi, and multiple parts of West Uttar Pradesh, it added.​