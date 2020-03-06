Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rains and thunderstorms hit NCR; flight departures and arrivals to be affected

Delhi and the National Captial Region (NCR) received heavy rains along with hailstorm on Friday.
Mahesh Palawat, Vice President Skymet Weather Services, had earlier in the day informed that strong winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph was approaching Delhi and NCR. He also had said that hailstorm was possible at a few places.
Air India also informed that flight departures and arrivals are likely to be affected due to the heavy downpour. "Due heavy downpour in #Delhi, Flight departures and arrivals are likely to be affected. There is also traffic jam enroute to Airport. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand to reach Airport, the official Twitter handle tweeted.
Many Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and shared videos and pictures of the Delhi rains.
Here are some of the tweets:
The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that the rains will continue till Saturday.
According to Skymet Weather, a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir has induced cyclonic circulation. A trough from this cyclonic circulation is extending up to East Bihar.
"We expect fairly widespread rains over hills of Western Himalayas right from Jammu and Kashmir to Uttarakhand with chances of landslides, mudslides and isolated hailstorm," Skymet Weather said.
Similar rains and hailstorms are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi, and multiple parts of West Uttar Pradesh, it added.
