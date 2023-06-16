Delhi: Waterlogged Streets & Traffic Chaos As Effects of Cyclone Biparjoy Strike Delhi

Twitter

Several parts of Delhi encountered light rainfall and strong winds on Friday evening as the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall in Gujarat yesterday, reached the region.

The showers disrupted traffic and led to waterlogging in various areas of the national capital. According to the weather department, the cyclone directly influenced these weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, stating, "Thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds, ranging from 30-40 km/h, are expected in isolated places of South Delhi (Vasant Kunj, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Deramandi), as well as in NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida)."

The IMD also reported that the minimum temperature in Delhi today was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Cyclone Biparjoy, the first cyclonic disturbance in the Arabian Sea this year, displayed an impressive rate of intensification on June 6 and June 7.

In just 48 hours, it transformed from a mere cyclonic circulation into a highly severe cyclonic storm, defying initial predictions.

In addition to this, the cyclone sustained its strength for a longer-than-usual duration, a phenomenon attributed by meteorologists to the unusually warm Arabian Sea.