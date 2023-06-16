Cyclone Biparjoy Leaves Behind Massive Trail of Destruction In Gujarat: Trees Uprooted, Property Destroyed; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall touching the Saurashtra-Kutch coast in Gujarat on Thursday evening causing heavy rains and ferocious windspeed. Following the landfall, visuals of trees uprooted from Saurashtra surfaced
Earlier on Thursday evening, at least 22 people were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted. About 23 animals have also been killed
Heavy rain falls and strong winds blow through Mandvi town, some 100km southeast of Jakhau Port, on June 16, 2023, after cyclone Biparjoy made landfall.
PTI
People in the city of Mandvi try to clear out some of the flood waters that has accumulated in the streets as a result of the massive flashfloods
NDRF personnel conduct road clearance operation after a tin shade collapsed following the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mithapur
PTI
Warnings about extensive damage to housing structures and property, like this petrol pump near Naliya, Jakhau Port, due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have been issued by IMD
ANI
NDRF personnel walk through knee and waist-deep flood waters in the Kutch district in order to conduct rescue operations for stranded civilians
Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, continues in Morbi
PTI
Damaged restaurant at Mandvi following the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district
PTI
Heavy rains and gusty winds at a speed of over 115-120 kilometres per hour created havoc in Gujarat, causing chairs and other furniture to fly away from the sheer wind force
NDRF personnel clear trees uprooted following the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Gujarat. The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from very severe to severe category hours.
PTI
As the cyclone made landfall, Mumbai and surrounding coastal areas witnessed massive high tides, some high enough to reach the road level near Gateway of India
