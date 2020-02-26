Delhi violence update: Here, each person is armed to teeth

New Delhi: Each person appears to be armed in north-east Delhi. Each person is ready to protect his house, family and community.

Men, women, youth and even children are armed with iron and wooden rods, swords, country-made pistols, iron spatulas, iron chains attached with a heavy metal objects, bats and petrol bombs.

The hotspots are Maujpur, Babarpur, Jafrabad and Kardampuri in a radius of about 4 km.

"The houses -- around 1.5 lakh of them -- are located in small lanes and by-lanes," said a police officer. "Nothing is normal in these areas. We have to save ourselves," said a man in a group sitting outside their house in Jafrabad.