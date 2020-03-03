Delhi Violence Update: Gunman Shahrukh arrested from UP's Bareilly

Shahrukh, the man who opened during violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. He is being brought toDelhi from Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

In a video that surfaced online,the 33 -year-old Shahrukh was seen confronting an unarmed policeman during violence at Maujpur in northeast Delhi on February 24.

The man fired eight rounds in the presence of police personnel.

At least 47 people, including a police Head Constable Ratan Lal and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged in the North-East areas of Delhi.

(With inputs from Agencies)