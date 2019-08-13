Delhi: Uzbek woman assaulted, gang raped

New Delhi: A 31-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has alleged that she was beaten up and gang-raped by three men inside a Scorpio car in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Monday. The alleged incident took place on Saturday.

In her complaint, the woman who came to India two months ago and was living with her friends in Madangiri claimed that the one of the accused, a resident of Gurgaon had befriended her seven months ago.

"Her friend called her to meet on Saturday near a mall in Vasant Kunj. He picked her from Vasant Kunj, took her to Gurgaon in his car in which two of his friends were already sitting.

She alleged that they started assaulting her and when she resisted the beat her black and blue and took turns to rape her," a police official said.

The girl was dumped near her flat and after she narrated her ordeal to her friends they took her to AIIMS. The hospital staff then informed the police.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station and police said the matter is being investigated. A medical examination of the woman has been conducted and accused is absconding.