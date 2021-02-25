Delhi University admission may be based on combination of scores in board exams, common entrance test

The Delhi University is considering admission based on the performance in the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) as well as board exams for its undergraduate courses, according to officials.

However, the weightage of the two scores in determining the eligibility of candidates is yet to be decided.

"The Education Ministry had announced CUCET in the new National Education Policy (NEP). A committee has also been to recommend modalities for a high-quality aptitude test which would be common for admissions to all central universities.

"Once that is done, we will be having weightage for both CUCET and board examinations with 50 percent for each," a top official of the varsity said.