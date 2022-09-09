Delhi: Think tank CPR responds to IT searches, 'confident we have done nothing wrong' | CPR

Independent think tank, Centre for Policy Research, which was searched by the Income Tax department for two days this week, on Friday said in a statement that it has done nothing wrong. It added that it holds itself to the "highest standards of compliance."

Sharing a statement on Twitter, CPR's President and Chief Executive, Yamini Aiyar said, "We have extended full cooperation to the department during the survey and will continue to do so in the future."

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards of compliance and are confident that we have done nothing wrong. We are committed to working with the authorities to address any questions they might have. We remain committed to our mission to provide rigorous research to policy making in India," the statement read.

The CPR's Delhi offices were among six NGOs that was searched by a team of tax officials on Wednesday and Thursday. Oxfam India and Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF)- that is based in Bengaluru and partly funds media outlets were also surveyed.

Reportedly, tax officials examined accounts and financial transactions, while also questioning staff members.

They search was linked to allegations of violations in foreign funding. The IT department is yet to make a formal statement.

CPR is popularly known to examine government policy critically. It was once headed by academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a prominent critic of now ruling BJP government. The governing board is led by Meenakshi Gopinath, who taught at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, and was principal of Lady Shri Ram College.

The independent think tank was established in the year 1973, and it lists "asking the relevant questions" among its goals.