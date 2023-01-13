Delhi student jumps to death at Noida's Knowledge park metro station 2; incident captured on CCTV camera

Delhi: Boy jumps to death at Noida's Knowledge park metro station 2; incident captured on CCTV camera | Twitter video screen grab / @Vershasingh26

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old BBA student from Delhi reportedly jumped to death at Noida's Knowledge Park Metro Station 2 on Monday, January 9 at around 11:30 am. The CCTV camera of the metro station has captured the incident.

The deceased student identified as Nitish Kumar hails from Bhagalpur, Bihar and was studying in Mangalmay Institute College in Knowledge Park 2. The boy, who stayed in a rented apartment in Akshardham, was rushed to Yatharth hospital in Greater Noida where he succumbed to his injuries on January 10.

In the video, Kumar is seen pacing on the metro station, looking somewhat disturbed. All of a sudden, he runs and climbs on the other side of the railing of the platform and jumps from there. The disturbing visual of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Reason of the harsh step not known yet

After the boy jumped from the metro station, few people around him rushed to check what happened. The people present at the incident spot reportedly informed the metro officials who rushed the boy to the hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to death.

After his post-mortem, his body was handed over to his relatives, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police confirmed. The reason for Nitish's suicide is yet to be ascertained. A probe in the matter is on.

