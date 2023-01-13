Former Haryana minister's son dies by suicide, INLD state chief among six booked: Police

Representational Image |

Jhajjar: Former Haryana minister Mange Ram Rathi's son Jagdish Rathi has allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison here and six people, including INLD's state chief Nafe Singh Rathi, have been booked under the charges of abetment, police said on Thursday.

Police said that Jagdish,55, committed suicide on Wednesday evening.

"Jagdish Rathi, son of former Minister Mange Ram Rathi committed suicide on Wednesday evening. In this case six accused have been booked for abetment," Jhajjar's Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram said.

Asked if Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathi is among those booked as accused, Akram said: "Yes, Nafe Singh Rathi has been booked as an accused".

Nafe Singh Rathi was not contactable over phone for his reaction in the matter.

Akram said that Jagdish consumed poison.

Cause of death will established after all reports are obtained

"Cause of death will be established after all reports are obtained once the postmortem is done. But the apparent cause of death is poisoning," he said.

Some accused were harassing Jagdish in a property related matter

Police said the victim's family has levelled allegations that some accused were trying to harass Jagdish in a property-related matter and as a result he was under great stress and he had even made an audio clip recently.

"On December 26, Jagdish had circulated an audio clip in which he has alleged that these people had been harassing him and if anything happens to him they will be responsible," he said.

"At that time, the police had approached him to submit a complaint but he did not submit any complaint. Yesterday evening he committed suicide and a case was registered," he said.