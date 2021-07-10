Delhi: Special Cell busts major drug syndicate, 350 kg of heroin worth Rs 2,500 crore seized

In a major durg bust, the Delhi Police Special Cell has seized 354 kilograms of good quality heroin worth Rs 2,500 crores and busted a huge international drug syndicate. According to a India Today report, it is one of the biggest consignment of drugs to ever be caught by the Special Cell and one of the largest drug syndicates to be exposed.

The special cell arrested four people - three from Haryana and one from Delhi so far in the case.

The police are investigating an angle of narco-terrorism in the case and an interrogation of suspects is currently underway.

Neeraj Thakur of the Special Cell, during a press conference on Saturday told the reporters that the operation had been going on for months. The drugs had come from Afghanistan and were being transported from Mumbai to Delhi by sea in hidden containers.