Delhi: Shrikant Tyagi arrested for assaulting woman by Noida police

The Noida Police on Tuesday morning arrested politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was on the run after allegedly assaulting a woman, near Meerut. TV reports suggest that 12 police teams were formed in order to nab Tyagi.

Earlier, the police had detained his wife for questioning, and had also seized a four-wheeler owned by him.

Tyagi, who had been seen abusing a woman resident of his housing society in now a viral video, was earlier on the run. The police had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

So far, the police has arrested a total of four people- Tyagi and his three associates in the case.

Noida society case

On Sunday night in Grand Omaxe Society, goons of politician Tyagi reached out to harass the woman who confronted him. Since he is gone into hiding, two constables have been deployed at the society.

It should be mentioned here that the Noida police detained six people who visited Tyagi's family when a heated argument broke out with several other society members.

The police booked Tyagi on Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman after a heated argument with her. Several videos of the entire scene took over the internet where the prime accused can be seen repeatedly stressing that he is a BJP's Kisan Morcha member, claims of which were denied by the saffron party.

The complainant objected to the planting of trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In the viral video, Tyagi was heard assaulting the woman. He can be making derogatory remarks about her and using abusive words toward her husband.

The police has launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who has been booked under Section 354 of IPC (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), Sections 419, 420, 482 over a spat with other resident of the housing society, located in Sector 93B.