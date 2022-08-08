Who is Shrikant Tyagi? Know all about the politician who 'assaulted' Noida woman | FPJ

Six police officials have been suspended for laxity in connection with a case involving Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, a senior Uttar Pradesh Police officer said on Monday.

Tyagi was on Friday booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a spat with a co-resident of the housing society.

The woman had objected to Tyagi planting some trees in the society's common area, citing violation of rules. He claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Tyagi, who claimed to be a BJP functionary even as the party denied any links with him, is on the run since Friday night.

Who is Shrikant Tyagi?

Tyagi has identified himself as the national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and national co-cordinator of its Yuva Samiti. He also has photos of him with senior BJP leaders. The ruling party, however, maintains that he is not even its primary member.

Noida Police declares Rs 25,000 bounty on Shrikant Tyagi

Noida Police on Monday declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for the person who gives information on the location of absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi.

According to sources, an intense operation to nab the absconding accused is currently underway and multiple teams of the Noida Police are currently working in coordination to zero in on his location.

Sources told IANS that Tyagi's last location was traced in Uttarakhand between Haridwar and Rishikesh and multiple police teams went there but still he was not found.

Earlier in the day, the district administration, acting tough on the accused, demolished a structure that was illegally constructed by the self-claimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Tyagi had encroached the common area of the society and constructed a wooden shed that had multiple pillars below it.

(With inputs from agencies)

