Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 80 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no waterlogging on Sunday.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1857 mm of rainfall. | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 80.42 mm of rainfall from Sunday at 8.30 a.m. to Monday at 8.30 a.m. A maximum of 125.4 mm of rainfall was reported in the Vashi ward, followed by 69.8 mm of rainfall in the Digha ward. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed no tree falls or waterlogging on Sunday.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no waterlogging on Sunday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1857 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level up to 82.04 meters. On Sunday, the catchment area saw 67 mm of rainfall, and so far, a total of 2199.8 mm of rainfall has been received.

Rainfall details

  • Digha-69.8 mm

  • Belapur-65.8 mm

  • Nerul- 57 mm

  • Airoli- 68.1 mm

  • Vashi- 125.4 mm

  • Koparkhairane – 96.4 mm

  • Average: 80.42 mm

  • Total Rainfall NMMC–1857.63 mm

  • Morbe: 67 mm

  • Level: 82.04 meters

  • Total rainfall in catchment area: 2199.80 mm

  • Tree falls: 2

  • Fire call: 1

