Delhi Shocker: Police Officer’s Wife Kills 2 Sons By Slitting Their Wrists, Later Dies By Suicide In Munrika Area; Probe Underway

Police Officer's Wife Kills 2 Sons By Slitting Their Wrists

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman died by suicide after killing her two children in Delhi's Munrika area on Sunday. The dead bodies of all three deceased were found inside the room and were soaked in blood as the woman first slit the wrists of her kids and then allegedly killed herself by slitting her own wrist. Delhi Police has taken custody of the dead bodies and has sent it for post-mortem. The woman has been identified as Varsha Sharma and is the wife of Jagendra Sharma who is a constable in the Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The father of the deceased woman alleged that his daughter was murdered

The father of the deceased woman alleged that his daughter was murdered by her husband and her mother-in-law. He also approached the Delhi Police to register a complaint the husband and mother-in-law of the deceased woman but the police did not listen to him, alleged the father of the woman. The woman was a resident of Shakarpur village which is located in the Amroha District of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the Munrika area which falls under the ​​Kishangarh police station area.

She locked the door of her room and killed them by slitting their wrist

The woman who was found dead was 27-years-old and was married to the constable in 2017. She had two sons one was four years old and the other was two and a half years old. She locked the door of her room and killed them by slitting their wrist with a sharp-edged weapon. Later, she killed herself by slitting her own wrist with the sharp-edged weapon. The matter came to light after the fire brigade employees broke the door and entered the room and found the dead bodies lying on the bed.

The reason for the murder and the suicide is not yet known

The reason for the murder and the suicide is not yet known. The police has registered a case and have initiated an investigation in to the matter. The police said that the information of the suicide and murder has been revealed in the initial investigation and furhter investigation is being conducted into the matter. The dead bodies has not been handed over to the relatives as the investigation is going on.

