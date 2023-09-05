 Kerala Crime: Youth Stabs 19-Year-Old Nursing Student & Her Parents In Kochi; Later Dies By Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Crime: Youth Stabs 19-Year-Old Nursing Student & Her Parents In Kochi; Later Dies By Suicide

Kerala Crime: Youth Stabs 19-Year-Old Nursing Student & Her Parents In Kochi; Later Dies By Suicide

He stabbed her several times and hearing the cries, her parents Ouseph and Chinnama came to her defence and they were also injured.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Youth Stabs 19-Year-Old Nursing Student & Her Parents | Representative Image

Kochi, September 5: A Kerala youth on Tuesday committed suicide in his house, an hour after stabbing a 19-year-old nursing student and her parents, said police. According to the police, around noon time, the youth identified as Eldhos, barged into the house of the young nursing student, Alkha. He stabbed her several times and hearing the cries, her parents Ouseph and Chinnama came to her defence and they were also injured.

Alkha’s condition is serious & her parents are out of danger

After stabbing Alkha several times, Eldhos fled from the spot. All the three injured were moved to the hospital. Alkha’s condition is reported to be serious and her parents are now out of danger.

Had been stalking Alkha for a while

Eldhos, according to the police, had been stalking Alkha for a while. She had changed her mobile numbers also after Eldhos pestered her with calls. More details were awaited.

Read Also
Karnataka Crime: Girl Stabbed, Kidnapped From Entrance Of Her College In Ramanagara; Accused...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Reiterate The Oath': J&K MP Mohd Akbar Lone Files Affidavit Pledging Allegiance To Indian...

'I Reiterate The Oath': J&K MP Mohd Akbar Lone Files Affidavit Pledging Allegiance To Indian...

G20 Summit 2023: Traffic Jam Grips Delhi As Security Measures Intensify, Common Man In Disarray; See...

G20 Summit 2023: Traffic Jam Grips Delhi As Security Measures Intensify, Common Man In Disarray; See...

Harish Salve Marries At 68: Who Is Ace Lawyer's Third Wife Trina? More Details Emerge

Harish Salve Marries At 68: Who Is Ace Lawyer's Third Wife Trina? More Details Emerge

Kerala Crime: Youth Stabs 19-Year-Old Nursing Student & Her Parents In Kochi; Later Dies By Suicide

Kerala Crime: Youth Stabs 19-Year-Old Nursing Student & Her Parents In Kochi; Later Dies By Suicide

Bihar: Man Loses Arm After Falling From Moving Train In Bhagalpur

Bihar: Man Loses Arm After Falling From Moving Train In Bhagalpur