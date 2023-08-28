 Karnataka Crime: Girl Stabbed, Kidnapped From Entrance Of Her College In Ramanagara; Accused Arrested
Karnataka Crime: Girl Stabbed, Kidnapped From Entrance Of Her College In Ramanagara; Accused Arrested

The kidnapper stabbed her in the shoulders and hands. When she collapsed bleeding severely the kidnappers dragged her into their car and escaped from the spot.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Ramanagara, August 28: In a shocking incident, a college girl was stabbed and kidnapped here on Monday. The kidnapper later admitted her to a hospital. The condition of the girl is said to be critical. According to police, the girl was waylaid by the accused and his associates at the entrance of the college in Ramanagara city. The kidnapper stabbed her in the shoulders and hands. When she collapsed bleeding severely the kidnappers dragged her into their car and escaped from the spot.

The kidnappers managed to escape with the girl

The kidnappers managed to escape even as the locals and students attempted to prevent them and pelted stones at the car. The locals passed on the information to the police. The cops later got information that the girl was admitted to the Ramakrishna hospital.

Police arrested the kidnapper

The police rushed to the hospital and took the kidnapper and the car into custody. The preliminary probe has revealed that both the accused and the victim hailed from a village in Ramanagara district.

Police suspect one-sided love

The police are suspecting that it is a matter of one-sided love. However, police said the exact reason would be ascertained sooner and other accused will be arrested in connection with the case. The girl is admitted to the ICU and is yet to record her statement. Further investigation is on.

