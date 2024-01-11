Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed On Requesting More Chutney For Momos In Farsh Bazar Area; Video |

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was seriously injured after being attacked for asking for chutney for momos in Delhi. The man was attacked with a knife on asking for more chutney while eating momos in Delhi's Bhikam Singh Colony area. There are reports that the victim has suffered serious injuries after being attacked.

The customer asked for more chutney to eat momos

The incident came to light from Bhikam Singh Colony in Farsh Bazar area. The area is mostly crowded and the incident occurred in front of the crowd. As per reports, an altercation occurred between the momos corner owner and the customer after the customer asked for more chutney to eat momos in the area. The altercation escalated and the shop owner attacked the customer with a knife.

The customer suffered serious injuries

The customer suffered serious injuries, and has been admitted to GTV Hospital. The victim is receiving treatment for his injuries at the hospital. The police arrived at the spot and started an investigation into the matter. A video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that the police has done the Panchnama of the crime scene and has marked the place where the blood drops are seen on the road.

The incident occurred at a road side momos stall

The incident occurred at a road side momos stall in the area. There are reports that a case has been registered in connection with the matter and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter and there are no reports of any further police action into the case.