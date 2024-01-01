Hyderabad: Grand Hotel Staff, Family Engage In Violent Clash After Argument Over 'Undercooked' Biryani, Video Goes Viral

Grand Hotel staff engaged in brawl | X/@jsuryareddy

Hyderabad, January 1: A family including two women were attacked and brurally assaulted allegedly by the staff of the popular Grand Hotel in Hyderabad's Abids. While the incident took place on New Year's Eve, the video surfaced on Monday, January 1. According to reports, an altercation between the family and the hotel staff broke out over the quality of biryani.

One Sumit Singh lodged a complaint in connection with the brawl that took place at the Grand Hotel in Hyderabad. He said that his family had ordered Mutton biryani. However, they were served undercooked meat, he claimed. He further alleged that the staff reheated the same meal and served it again when his family asked them to replace the food.

Family attacked after argument over biryani quality

The altercation escalated and the staff turned violent when the family refused to pay for the biryani, Singh said in his complaint. A video of the incident showed the hotel staff assaulting the family with sticks and chairs.

#Hyderabad police booked a case against the Grand Hotel in #Abids and staff arrested, after brawl over #Biryani and waiters allegedly attacked customers with sticks at #NewYear midnight



Following the incident MLA Raja Singh was spoke to the @shoabids police demands FIR, arrests. pic.twitter.com/8PSPeSPasL — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 1, 2024

Police register two FIRs

Based on Singh's complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) read with Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A counter-complaint was also lodged by the hotel management, based on which a separate FIR has been registered.

"The dispute at Grand Hotel occurred when a customer allegedly attacked a waiter for not serving hot biryani. Subsequently, other waiters retaliated, leading to a chaotic situation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Zone, Hyderabad, was quoted as saying in a report.