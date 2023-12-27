 BMW Catches Fire Near Telangana Secretariat In Hyderabad, Video Of Burning Luxury Car Surfaces
A video of the BMW car engulfed in flames in Hyderabad was going viral on social media. The BMW car was parked near the Mint compound, back side of Telangana Secretariat.

Rahul M
Updated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
BMW car catches fire in Hyderabad | X/@ANI

Hyderabad, December 27: A luxury car caught fire behind Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 27. According to reports, no one was injured in the incident. A video of the BMW car engulfed in flames in Hyderabad was going viral on social media.

The BMW car was parked near the Mint compound, back side of Telangana Secretariat. Suddenly, it went up in flames. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. It remained unclear whom the car belonged to.

BMW Car Catches Fire in Hyderabad:

A video of the incident shows huge flames emanating from the BMW car while a group of persons was spraying water to douse the fire. It remained unclear if there was inside the car when it went up in flames. However, no injuries were reported. More details were awaited.

