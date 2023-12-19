Massive Accident In Bengaluru: Cars Pile-Up After Serial Collision On Airport Road; Visuals Surface

Cars Pile-Up After Serial Collision On Airport Road | Twitter

Bengaluru: Serial car collisions are common in Northern India due to fog. Surprisingly, this incident happened in Karnataka's Bengaluru where several cars crashed with each other on the highway. The car accident occurred near Doddajala on Bengaluru airport Road on Monday. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen a huge pile of cars beaing crashed with each other on the road.

Several cars which are damaged due to the accident are piled-up at the same spot

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and has shocked the viewers. It can be seen in the video that several cars which are damaged due to the accident are piled up at the same spot on the airport road in Bengaluru. Luckily, there are no reports of casualty or any serious injuries in the accident. However, the damgae caused to the vehicles seem to be huge as seen in the video.

Just-in: A serial collision involving multiple cars was reported near Doddajala on Bengaluru airport Road on Monday.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KXZtyGCU5A — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) December 18, 2023

The accident caused a massive jam on the road

The accident caused a massive jam on the road after which the authorities came into action and reached the spot. The authorities cleared the jam and helped the victims of the accident to clear the scene. There are reports that the accident occurred when a speeding Maruti Omni car driver applied brakes to slow down his vehicle in attempt to change the lane.

'One bad driver can cause a pile-up'

As the Omni driver applied brakes, the car following him rammed into it and the other cars followed. This led to a huge pile up of cars crashing into each other on the airport road. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Indian drugmaker Biocon Limited, also shared the video of the accident on her official social media account. She shared the video and wrote, "One bad driver can cause a pile-up."