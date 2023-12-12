Mumbai: Dramatic Accident Unfolds In Charni Road Area As Speeding Car Topples On Busy VP Road (Video)

FPJ

The Free Press Journal has acquired first-hand footage of a major accident that took place on Vitthalbhai Patel Road in Charni Road, South Mumbai. The accident was reported on Tuesday, December 12 at 3:30 pm. No fatalities or major injuries have been reported.

A speeding Hyundai i10 car came rushing down the busy street, first hitting a taxi on the side. The car driver could not regain control over the vehicle. The car continued driving at the same speed, crashing into vehicles ahead and eventually toppling completely upside down. Massive damage was reported to the car. The FPJ spoke to the VP Road station official to get more details. The VP Road police station official confirmed that a case has been registered. A probe is underway to ascertain what led to the accident. The driver has suffered minor injuries, and the car has been seized.

Not the first time such incident has happened

This is not the first time such a dramatic accident has been recorded on Mumbai's Charni Road. On June 22, 2023, an 84-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) bus at Gaiwadi Girgaon. The bus, operated by the Olectra group on a wet-lease basis, was en route to Sion bus station from Ballard Pier when the accident occurred. According to BEST, the victim, Aruna Sadashiv Jadye, came in contact with the front-left side corner of the bus at 5:50 PM while crossing the road. She got trapped under the low-floored bus and could only be taken out after lifting the bus using a taxi driver’s jack.

The pictures and videos that have surfaced, if keenly observed, show a lack of lane and parking discipline by both drivers and pedestrians, which appear to be common causes of massive accidents.

It took about an hour to clear the accident site. The road has now been opened for traffic movement.