Mumbai Accident: Family of 3, Including 9-Month-Old Infant, Critically Injured In Autorickshaw Collision At Mankhurd T-Junction

Representational Image

A family of three, including a 9-month-old infant, sustained severe injuries after their autorickshaw collided with a dumper truck and an 18-wheeler trailer at the Mankhurd T-junction near the Sion-Panvel Highway on Thursday night.

According to the auto driver, Mohammad Ansari (43), the couple with their son boarded the auto from Kurla and intended to travel towards Seawoods in Navi Mumbai. Around 11:45 pm, as the auto reached the specified location on the northbound side (towards Vashi), Ansari noticed a dumper truck, loaded with soil, stationary in the middle of the road without parking lights or reflectors. Attempting to navigate past the dumper, another 18-wheeler trailer approaching from the opposite direction collided with the dumper. The impact was so severe that the dumper crashed into the auto on its left side.

Police rush to the scene

The passengers, identified as Abdul Dabir and his wife Tasmiyya, along with their toddler, sustained injuries to their faces and heads. Thankfully, they shielded their son with their arms, preventing him from more serious injuries. Ansari, the driver, also suffered injuries.

Upon hearing a loud crash, patrolling police rushed to the scene and extracted the injured from the crushed auto. The dumper driver fled the scene, while the trailer driver, identified as Krishnakumar Sahu from Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, remained at the spot.

Injured taken to hospital; trailer driver arrested

The police transported all the injured to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. Abdul Dabir, who suffered the most severe injuries, sustained fractures in both arms and required immediate surgery.

The police arrested Sahu, while a search for the dumper driver was initiated. Charges, including sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), among others of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 122 (leaving the vehicle in a dangerous position), 184 (driving dangerously), 134 (a) (not taking reasonable steps to secure medical attention for the injured person), and 134 (b) (not reporting the circumstances of the occurrence (accident) to a police officer or a police station), of the Motor Vehicles Act, were filed.