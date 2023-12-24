Satara: Car In Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai's Convoy Hit With Empty Bottle | File

Shambhuraj Desai, the Guardian Minister of Satara, faced an unsettling incident as he left the Collector's office for his residence on Friday evening. An empty bottle was thrown at his car, causing a commotion. During the investigation, it was revealed that an argument between a mentally challenged individual and a street vendor at Powai Canal had escalated, resulting in the individual throwing an empty water bottle into the air.

As per the official information shared by an official on Sunday, the frustrated person then threw the empty bottle towards the passing convoy of the Guardian Minister, hitting his car. Although the police guarding the minister noticed the crash, the car did not stop.

Late on Friday night, Namya Bhosle, a resident of Fadtarwadi, Dist. Satara, was detained in connection with the incident. It is worth noting that previous incidents involving Shambhuraj Desai include an attempted self-immolation in front of his house a month ago.

Subsequently, the police initiated a thorough investigation, gathering at the Powai checkpoint. A discussion ensued about the nature of the incident and whether an attack had occurred. After discussing with the street vendor, it was revealed that the bottle thrower, a mentally challenged individual, was demanding free snacks. Failing to receive them, he threw the bottle without looking back.