Delhi Shocker! Flatmate stabs beautician to death for ‘abusing’ her father, body found on terrace in Majnu Ka Tilla

As the country was coming to terms with the horrific murder of Sakshi in Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital, another such incident has come to light in which a 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her flatmate to death early Tuesday morning. According to the police, the woman killed the victim for abusing her father who passed away three months ago.

Accused worked as a waitress or a decorator for parties. She is divorced and has a daughter, police said. Rani, on the other hand, worked at beauty parlour in Gurugram.

The incident took place in Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi's Civil Lines area. Police was informed about the killing around 7 am.

Sapna admitted killing Rani during police interrogation

As police reached the crime scene, police found the body of 35-year-old Rani lying in a pool of blood with Sapna standing beside the body.

Sapna broke down and confessed to the crime when she was taken for interrogation, police said.

She told police that she and Rani lived in a rented flat in Majnu Ka Tila.

On Monday night, Sapna and Rani along with a group of friends had a dinner party till around 1 am at their friend Neha's house in Aruna Nagar area of Majnu Ka Tila. During the party, Sapna and Rani, who were both drunk, had a fight, a police officer said.

The women returned to their flat after the party and continued drinking alcohol.

Around 4.30 am, they got into a verbal argument which turned into a major physical fight forcing Sapna to stab Rani with a kitchen knife in her chest.

I killed Rani as she abused my father: Sapna

Sapna told police Rani abused her dead father which made her take this extreme step of killing her.

Rani was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to the stab wounds, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Teams of FSL and crime have inspected the spot. We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Based on the investigation, the accused Sapna was arrested after she confessed to her crime. Efforts are being taken to recover the weapon of offence."

After the post mortem, Rani's body will be handed over to her family, police said.

Shahbad Dairy murder case

A Delhi court on Tuesday permitted the Delhi Police to interrogate Sahil, accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a concrete block, in its custody for two days.

The victim, Sakshi, was brutally killed in public view on Sunday evening in Shahbad area of northwest Delhi. The incident sent shockwaves across the country. Sakshi had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, police had said. Sahil was nabbed from Bulandshahr where he had fled after committing the grisly crime.