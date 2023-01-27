e-Paper Get App
Delhi shocker! Car rams scooter, drags rider for 350 m on its roof, 1 dead; CCTV footage emerges

The scooter rider had landed on the car's roof after being thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Delhi shocker! Car rams scooter, drags rider for 350 m on its roof, 1 dead; CCTV footage emerges | ANI video screengrab
New Delhi: In yet another hit and drag incident emerging from the streets of the capital city Delhi, a car rammed into a scooter and dragged the rider on its roof for about 350 m. The scooter rider had landed on the car's roof after being thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision. 5 accused have been arrested in the case so far.

An FIR has also been registered at Keshav Puram police station. One scooty rider has reportedly died in the incident and the other is hospitalised.

Watch video here:

Faint video captures car with man on roof

In the CCTV footage a car crosses from the opposite side of the road (from where the CCTV footage was captured) and a man can be seen stuck on the roof of the speeding car.

