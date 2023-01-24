Delhi like incident in Gujarat: Man killed after car hits his bike, drags him for 12 km in Surat; video surfaces | Twitter video screengrab

Surat: In a shocking incident emerging from Surat, Gujarat, a 24-year-old biker was dragged for 12 kilometres after being knocked down by a car on January 18. The man reportedly died.

A video of the incident was shot by another man who was right behind the vehicle. The man has handed over the video to the Surat police which is investigating the case. The video has revived Delhi's Kanjhawala drag case.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Kanjhawala death case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of five accused for 14 days

The biker was riding with his wife

The hit-and-run accident occurred on the night of January 18 on the Kadodara-Bardoli road when the victim, later identified as Sagar Patil, was riding the bike while his wife was in the back seat, a police officer said on Tuesday.

A citizen recorded the video of the speeding car on his mobile phone which helped the police in identifying the vehicle, he said, adding the driver of the car will be arrested soon.

"The victim Sagar Patil was riding a motorcycle with his wife Ashviniben sitting pillion on the night of last Wednesday when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler but the driver didn't stop and kept driving. The woman fell. She was rushed to a hospital but Patil was not found at the spot," said Surat (Rural) superintendent of police Hitesh Joysar.

"At late night (hours after the incident), a body was found in an area located around 12 kilometres away from the spot of the accident under the limits of the Kamrej police station. The body was of Patil. Prima facie, he was killed after getting stuck under the car and dragged on the road," he said.

The police officer said a citizen sent him a video clip which helped in getting the details of the car and detecting the crime.

"The accused will be arrested soon," he said.

Kanjhawala case

A 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a car, and her body was dragged for 12 kilometres under the four-wheeler and was found by a road in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi on January 1, police had said.

(with PTI inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)