Watch: Speeding Bolero crashes into a Dhaba in Surat, diners run for life

Screengrabs from the viral video of Bolero crashing into Bapano Bagicho in Surat.

A shocking video, captured on CCTV, has come to fore on social media, in which a speeding Bolero pick-up vehicle is seen crashing into a Dhaba (roadside restaurant) in Gujarat's Surat, leaving the diners there running helter-skelter for their life.

Diners suffer injuries

Bapano Bagicho (Bapa's garden), a roadside dhaba in Surat's Saroli area, witnessed unprecedented scenes when a speeding Bolero, whose driver had lost the control of the pick-up vehicle, rammed into the restaurant, breaking wall and other furniture. The speeding vehicle then crashed into one table at the restaurant, where a young man having food was directly trampled and suffered serious injuries. Around two to three people, sitting inside the Dhaba, have been injured in this mishap.

Owner says lucky to have survived

Nilesh Surana, the owner of 'Bapano Baghicho' dhaba, told Divya Bhaskar, "I was sitting at the counter and suddenly a Bolero pick-up came in.Within a moment or two, it crept in in such a way that we could not understand anything. 8 to 10 customers were inside, three of them were injured. I also sustained minor injuries and went to Diamond Hospital for treatment."

"Two to three people have been injured and one person has suffered three to four fractures. The driver of the pick-up left the spot and fled. The Bolero pick-up was empty and the driver fled the scene. Seeing the way the car entered inside, we ourselves are stunned to see the CCTV footage. As if it was our turn to die, the car entered, but luckily we all survived," Surana said.