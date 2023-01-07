Delhi shivers at 2 degrees; fog delays 34 domestic flights, 32 long-distance trains | ANI

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi woke up to cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature plunging to 2 degrees Celsius, while dense fog delayed flights at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The weather stations at Safdarjung, Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded the minimum temperatures at 2.2 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees and 1.5 degrees, respectively.

These are the lowest temperatures in these respective areas this season. However, the Ayanagar weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

"The coldest morning of the season for Delhi as minimum dropped to 2.2 degrees. Coldest since January 29, 2014 when minimum was 2 degrees. May increase from tomorrow (Sunday)," tweeted Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of Skymet.

34 domestic flights delayed

Some 34 domestic flights were delayed due to fog and other weather-related issues.

"Dense fog over Palam Airport. Visibility at 09:30 hours is 50 mete r. Runway 28 is 450 meter and runway 28 is 500 meter. Flight delay and flight cancellation is possible. Confirm flight status before leaving," Palawat said in another tweet.

Several trains in North India delayed due to fog

Over 32 long-distance trains are running behind their schedule by up to seven hours or more due to fog and bad weather conditions on Saturday.

According to officials of Northern Railway, Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Superfast Express, Rewa -Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express, Kathgodam-Jaisalmer Ranikhet Express, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express, and Hyderbad Deccan Nampally - New Delhi Telangana Express were running late by up to 1:30 hours.

While Darbhanga - New Delhi Clone Special, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Superfast Express, JayNagar- Amritsar Clone Special, Visakhapatnam- New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Hyderbad Deccan Nampally - Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Superfast Express, and Dr.Ambedkar Nagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express was running late by 2:30 hours.

The officials added that Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, and Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, were late by 3:30 hours.

Malda Town -Delhi Farakka Express, Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Superfast Express, Amzamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyaat Superfast Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, Lucknow Charbagh- New Delhi AC Superfast Express, Vasco-da-Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express, and Rani Kamlapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan-E-Bhopal Superfast Express were running late by 1:00 hours.

While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Amritsar Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, and MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express are late by 3:00 hours.

The officials added that Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pardesh Sampark Kranti Express, and Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express is late by 5:30, 4:00, 6:00, 2:00, and 7:00 hours respectively.

IMD says cold wave conditions to prevail for at least next 24 hours

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh; in some areas of East Rajasthan; isolated pockets of West Rajasthan, Bihar and cold Day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in many parts of east Madhya Pradesh; in some areas of East Rajasthan; isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Rajasthan and Cold Wave conditions in many parts of West Madhya Pradesh; isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh," the IMD said.

The Department predicted that the due to continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog very likely to continue in some/many parts during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during next 24 hours and over Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours; in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent 3-4 days over the region.