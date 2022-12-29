e-Paper Get App
Dense fog, low visibility in North India causes train delays; find more details here

Entire north India is currently witnessing a cold wave and dense foggy conditions due to which visibility dipped massively, according to the India Meteorological Department.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative image
New Delhi: Passengers faced a lot of trouble as several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions, Railway officials said on Thursday.

Details on delayed trains

According to railway officials, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Kalka- Howrah Netaji express, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express were running late by 1:30 hours.

While Barauni to New Delhi Special, Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express, Rajgir- New Delhi Shramjeevi express, and Pratapgarh-new Delhi Padmavat Express were running late by 1:45 hours.

The officials added that Raigarh- Nizamuddin express and Jabalpur Nizamuddin Express is late by 3:30 hours.

While Lucknow-New Delhi Express, Raxaul- Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express and Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Express is late by 1:15 hours, 2:45 hours, 2:30 hours 2 hours respectively.

Trains were delayed on Christmas too

Earlier on Christmas, several trains were also delayed due to low visibility, Northern Railways had said in a statement.

On Wednesday, as many as 100 flights were disrupted in Delhi alone as the city continues to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog over it again.

