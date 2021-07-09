Delhi: Several markets shut down for violation of COVID-19 norms

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi Monday ordered closure of Delhi's Gaffar Market and Naiwala Market from 10pm today till 10pm of 11th July. the latest in its drive against such markets flouting Covid norms even though the city is witnessing a declining trend in the daily number of cases.

The government also closed down DDA market in Sector-13 of Rohini shut till 12th July for violation of COVID19 norms

Earlier, Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market -- a bustling hub for wedding apparel, home upholstery, car accessories, and street food was closed down over violations of Covid-19 safety protocols.

The government also closed down Rui Mandi — known for its shops dealing in jewellery and cosmetics — in central Delhi’s Sadar Bazar wholesale market citing a similar flouting of norms, weeks after commercial establishments reopened in the city with strict riders after a devastating second wave of infections.

On July 3, the Punjabi Basti and Janata market in Nangloi area of the national capital were closed till July 6 for violation of COVID-appropriate behaviour, an official order said.



Delhi Police has issued 1.37 lakh challans for not wearing masks and 22,000 for violations of social distancing norms between April 19 and July 2 this year, according to official data.