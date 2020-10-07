Delhi riots were 'big conspiracy' to disturb country, says MoS Nityanand Rai

The riots in Delhi this year were a "big conspiracy" to disturb the country but security forces like the Rapid Action Force (RAF) played an important role in "suppressing the elements that spread anarchy" during the time, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

The minister of state for home was addressing RAF troops on the occasion of the force's 28th anniversary, or raising day, at a Central Reserve Police Force camp here.

The RAF is a special anti-riot wing of the CRPF and was raised in 1992.

"A big conspiracy was deployed to disturb the country through the Delhi riots that took place this year. The RAF played an important role in suppressing the elements that spread anarchy and ensured peace," Rai said in his address to the troops.

He added that RAF personnel had "completely defeated" the nefarious designs of the rioters.

"You suffer damage and injury during riots and protests...but you use force only when violent groups start troubling the peace of society," the minister added.

The RAF was deployed during the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February, killing 53 people and injuring about 200.

Delhi Police has filed multiple chargesheets before a Delhi court in these cases.