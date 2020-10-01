'If no one planned Babri demolition, then what are the Delhi riots cases about?': Shashi Tharoor poses question

Interestingly, while the CBI court ruled that there was no evidence that demolition was a conspiracy, the opposite had been suggested by the Liberhan Commission. The one-man commission of a sitting judge Liberhan was set up on December 16, 1992 to "ascertain only the events, facts and circumstances leading up to the demolition of the structure at Ayodhya and certain connected matters". The panel had submitted its report 17 years later after examining over 100 witnesses.

The Commission had rejected the theory that it was a spontaneous act by karsevaks and had termed the bringing down of the structure a result of "great painstaking preparation and pre-planning".

In its report, the commission had blamed the Sangh Pariwar and the RSS of financing and executing the demolition of the disputed structure. "The theory or the claim made by the leaders of the movement or the icons, from political or social organisations, does not carry conviction to conclude that the demolition was carried out by the karsevaks spontaneously out of sheer anger or emotions," Liberhan had concluded.