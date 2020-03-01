Delhi riots to dominate Parl session

New Delhi: The month-long second part of Parliament's budget session beginning on Monday is likely to be dominated by the communal violence in the northeast Delhi early this week.

The Opposition parties have submitted two memoranda to President Ram Nath Kovind putting full blame on Home Minister Amit Shah for the inaction of police, which comes under his ministry, for the first three days. The Congress brass led by its president Sonia Gandhi and several opposition parties, including AAP petitioned the President separately.

The situation is under control since Thursday but tension continues as many families have packed off from the area fearing there may be yet another round of violence they felt because of the police did not respond when they called for help. gujarat riots

The Opposition is bound to question why Delhi Police has been registering a large number of FIRs for the violence but not even one against the BJP leaders instigating and leading the attacks. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the outsiders from the neighbouring states is also bound to reverberate in Parliament.

The first day of the second half session is likely to be adjourned without any fruitful business as the ruling BJP is ready for a confrontation. It is equally prepared briefing its MPs arriving early to attack the Congress and the Opposition for creating tension by opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed in the last winter session despite the government repeatedly clarifying that it won't affect a single Indian, not even any Muslim.

The BJP's claim is that the rallies organised against the CAA with the false propaganda ultimately led to the violence in the capital. It will also plead against any discussion lest it worsens violence once again and also because the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.