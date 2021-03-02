Delhi Riots: Court quotes 'Crime and Punishment', discharges two from attempt to murder offence

"From a hundred rabbits you can't make a horse, a hundred suspicion don't make a proof", a Delhi court has quoted from the Russian classic "Crime and Punishment" while discharging two accused persons from the offence of attempt to murder in a north east Delhi riots case. The court asked how case of attempt to murder can be made out against them when the victim himself is absent from the police investigation and has never been seen by the police.

It said there is no statement on record by victim about his gun shot injury or about any mob or rioters.

"That being the case, who is going to say that who shot whom and by whom and where," said Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat while discharging Imran and Babu from the offences under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act in the case in which one Rahul had allegedly received gunshot injuries during the riots in Welcome area.

The court, however, said there was ground for presuming that both the accused persons have committed the offences of unlawful assembly and rioting and transferred the case back to a magistrate court as the offences were not exclusively triable by the sessions court. Noting the prosecution's submissions that the accused persons were part of the rioting mob and thus it was presumed that they allegedly committed the offence of attempt to murder, the court said presumption cannot be stretched to take the shape of proof.

"The criminal jurisprudence says that there must be some material against the accused persons to frame a charge. Presumption can't be stretched to take the shape of proof/evidence. The charge­ sheet depicts nothing for charging them under section 307 IPC or Arms Act. "(Fyodor) Dostoevsky in, 'Crime and Punishment' says 'From a hundred rabbits you can't make a horse, a hundred suspicion don't make a proof'. Thus, both the accused persons are discharged of the offences under Section 307 IPC & Arms Act," the court said in its order passed on March 1 (Monday).

It further said the police have, after long investigation, concluded that the Rahul, who is stated to have been shot by the mob/rioters comprising the accused persons, had given a wrong address as also a wrong mobile phone number in his Medico Legal Case (MLC).