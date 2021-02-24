Delhi riots: SC reserves its judgment on Facebook India VP Ajit Mohan's petition

The Supreme court today reserved its judgement on Facebook India Vice President Ajit Mohan’s petition, challenging the issuance of summons against him by a committee of Delhi Assembly in connection with the Delhi riots.

Few weeks ago, the Delhi Assembly had submitted that the social media giant Facebook does not have the right to approach the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenging the notice issued to the company in connection with an inquiry into the communal violence in the Capital last year. It said, "Facebook is a corporation and Article 32 does not give companies the right to move the court."

On February 4, the Delhi Assembly panel had issued a fresh notice to Facebook India asking a “senior competent person” to appear and testify before its Peace and Harmony Committee, which is conducting an inquiry into the communal violence that hit the Capital in February last year. As per a report, the notice was submitted at the Supreme Court, which was hearing a petition filed by Facebook India’s Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan, against summons issued to him by the committee.