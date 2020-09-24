Delhi Riots 2020: Congress leader Udit Raj says he has been named in police charge sheet

Following the riots, several people have been arrested or detained in connection with the same. Most recently, former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested in mid-September under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots. He has been remanded in police custody for 10 days and will reportedly be confronted with huge technical data running into 11 lakh pages, "as well as other evidence collected during investigation of present case and also to examine at length about other suspects and various other aspects".

Several other individuals, including JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia students. The Delhi Police had registered more than 600 cases in the wake of the riots, with a couple thousand people being detained or arrested in connection with the same over the months. Several of these cases had been related to Arms Act.

