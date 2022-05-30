e-Paper Get App

Delhi Rains: Eights flights diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Dehradun; read details here

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Monday with strong winds causing power outages at several places in the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 06:31 PM IST
Representational Image | BL Soni

Eights flights have been diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Dehradun due to bad weather in Delhi, Delhi airport Sources informed.

The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat. The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and pleasant winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr.

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 63 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the national capital received light rain on Sunday evening with the maximum temperature settling at 40.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

