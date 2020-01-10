Delhi Police names JNUSU president in FIR, Aishe Ghosh denies 'leading mob'

The Delhi Police on Friday has named JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh as one of the 9 suspects in the JNU violence that broke out on late Sunday evening, leaving over 34 students and teachers injured at the varsity.
"Those identified include- Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU President elect), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel," said Dr Joy Tirkey, DCP/Crime. "No suspect has been detained till now, but we will begin to interrogate the suspects soon," the police added.
The police said that three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by them. The Delhi police also released images of the suspects, caught on the CCTV camera.
Reacting to the latest development, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said that Delhi Police can do their inquiry and that she also has evidence to show how she was attacked. She added, "I have full faith in the law & order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police bias? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault."
