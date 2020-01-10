Delhi Police names JNUSU president in FIR, Aishe Ghosh denies 'leading mob'

The Delhi Police on Friday has named JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh as one of the 9 suspects in the JNU violence that broke out on late Sunday evening, leaving over 34 students and teachers injured at the varsity.

"Those identified include- Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU President elect), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel," said Dr Joy Tirkey, DCP/Crime. "No suspect has been detained till now, but we will begin to interrogate the suspects soon," the police added.