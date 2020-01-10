'It's not a national issue, arrest the goons': Kangana Ranaut on JNU violence

JNU Mob Attack issue is currently the most trending topic in India where it has taken more political shape. Recently, Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus which added fuel to the issue and the actress started trending all over the internet where some people came out in support of her while some criticised and called it a publicity stunt. Now, the National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who is also busy promoting her upcoming flick Panga gave her reaction on the ongoing JNU issue after being asked by a media house during an interaction.

She said, "masked mob attack occurred at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is currently being investigated and understood that there are two sides namely JNU and ABVP in the university. I must tell you that gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girls hostel alongside boys hostel where some boys used to follow and murder anyone in broad daylight."

"Once a boy jumped into our hostel who was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him. I would like to say that in these gang wars and is managed by some powerful and dangerous people which leaves both the sides physically hurt and such things should not be made a national issue. Police should take some into custody and beat the hell out of them. Such people are found everywhere in every street, college and they should not be made national issue because such issues don’t deserve it'', she added.

On work front, Kangana will be seen playing the character of Jaya Nigam, who is a national level Kabadi player who left her dream behind to settle for a regular life with the lover of her life. After leaving the sport years ago, unfullfilled aspirations till haunt Jaya who often end up kicking her husband in bed. Realization strike the Railways ticket executive hard when she spots a kabaddi team waiting for their train at platform and no one recognises her.

From the looks of the trailer which was recently released, Kangana Ranaut is back with another honest & brilliantly crafted film. In a three-minute trailer, the actress tries to tackle worldly stereotypes regarding women in sports and puts her heart and soul into making a comeback in the Indian Kabbadi League at the age of 32.