Delhi Police Crime Branch Nabs Mastermind Of GTB Hospital Murder Case From Meerut

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a shooter and key member of a notorious gang involved in the GTB Hospital Murder Case. The accused conspired to the murder in a flat in the Babarpur area, and he also provided weapons to shooters.

On July 14, 2024, the Delhi Police registered a case under sections 103(1)/61(2)/3(5) BNS at PS GTB Enclave, Delhi, regarding the murder of Riyajuddin, a 35-year-old resident of Khajuri Khas, Delhi. He was shot five times at GTB Hospital. The Crime Branch, Delhi, had taken on the task of apprehending the culprit.

The team of the Crime Branch launched the operation to trace the culprits and conducted raids at different places in Delhi, UP, and Punjab. On the basis of technical surveillance and manual intelligence, finally the main mastermind of the GTB Hospital Murder case, namely Faheem alias Badshah, 30, a resident of Babarpur, Delhi, was arrested near the Highway at Meerut, UP.

The accused, Faheem alias Badshah, came to Delhi in 2019 and started work as a property dealer. While working as a property dealer, he came in contact with gang members of a notorious gang and got involved in petty offences. In August 2023, he was arrested in a robbery case of PS Sarai Rohilla and spent about ten months in jail.

After coming out from Jail in June 2024, he again came in contact with his gang members and he and his associates associates planned the murder of one Waseem, a member of a rival gang.

He also procured two illegal weapons and 19 rounds from a notorious gangster one day before the incident and kept the same in his house.

Faheem and his assciates Aman, Minda, Shavej, Saif Ali, and Fozan rushed to GTB Hospital with arms and ammunition, but due to misidentification, they opened fire on another patient, Riyazuddin, admitted in the same ward of GTB Hospital, in which Waseem was under treatment.

Accused Faheem along with his associates absconded from the crime scene. While on the run, Faheem was staying at different places in Zakir Nagar, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab and Meerut to evade his arrest.