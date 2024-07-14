Delhi Crime: Patient Shot Dead Inside Ward At GTB Hospital By 18-Year-Old Youth; Horrific Visuals Surface | X

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, shooting took place at GTB Hospital in Delhi which has resulted in the death of a patient on Sunday. The horrific incident has caused widespread panic in the facility. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Riyazuddin, was admitted to the hospital on June 23 due to a stomach infection. The incident took place today evening when an 18-year-old youth entered the hospital around 4 PM and shot Riyazuddin.

Riyazuddin who was a resident of the Khajuri area in Delhi, was shot inside the ward, leading to his immediate death. The sound of gunfire caused chaos among the hospital's patients and staff. The incident has exposed the poor state of law and order in the national capital and also shows that the fear of police has escaped from the heart of criminals.

Hospital staff promptly contacted the police after the incident occurred, who quickly arrived at the scene, secured the area and evacuated the ward where the shooting occurred.

The dead body of the victim has been taken into police custody and sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, Riyazuddin's family members rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news.

The police are questioning them to determine if Riyazuddin had any disputes that could have led to the attack. Despite the ongoing investigation, the suspect remains at large. The police are actively searching for the assailant and are working to uncover the motive behind the shooting.

The police have registered a complaint in connection with the matter and have launched a search operation to nab the accused. The incident has raised concerns about security within the hospital and the law and order situation in the national capital.