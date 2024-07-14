Germany: Several Dead, Many Injured As Hunter Opens Fire In Lautlingen Ahead Of Euro Cup Final; Visuals Surface

X

Several people were reported dead and many injured after a man opened fire in Lautlingen, a town in Germany's Baden-Wuerttemberg state on Sunday. This shocking incident occurred just before the Euro Cup Final between Spain and England on July 15 at the Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium.

According to Germany's Bild newspaper, a hunter is believed to be responsible for the mass killing. Police have confirmed multiple deaths but haven't provided further details yet.

Early reports shown on German television screens showed numerous ambulances and rapid-response security forces at the scene of the incident.

(This is breaking news. More updates will follow.)